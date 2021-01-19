Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Zoey’s ‘choice’







Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 4 is poised to arrive on NBC next week, and this is a story that features Zoey in search of something. What does she want? Joy, but that can come in many forms. For some people, joy means peace. For others, it means constant excitement or adventure. It’s different things for different people and in the end, Jane Levy’s character needs to figure out just what it means for her. It’s a central part of the grieving process, which is overall one of the most important themes of this whole season.

Want to get a couple more details now on what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

01/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Zoey tries to “choose happiness” but finds it is easier said than done. David re-evaluates his priorities. Mo and Max face their first real challenge as business partners. TV-14

One more thing that we should note here is that you need to enjoy some of the upcoming episodes while we still have them around. Following episode 6, it does look as though we’re going to have some sort of hiatus coming up. Go ahead and prepare yourself for that accordingly.

Until we get to that point, though, we’re very curious to see what Zoey learns about herself, but then also at the same time what we see for Mo and Max now that they are working together. It’s such a fun, different dynamic that what we had through most of season 1 — it certainly has Mo a little bit more involved, which we absolutely welcome at this point.

