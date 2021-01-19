The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Victoria Larson, Katie Thurston face off







As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 4 airing on ABC next week, it looks like two of the most-notable contestants are set to engage in a little bit of drama.

At this point in the show, it feels like Victoria is being presented as the clear villain. The self-proclaimed Queen has instigated a great deal of drama, including her role in stirring the pot in regards to Sarah last night. Katie, meanwhile, entered the show as a wild, over-the-top personality, but she’s since established herself as a fan favorite. She handled the group date in awesome fashion last night, and she showed so much empathy for Sarah after hearing about her father’s health situation. (We’ve already heard some chatter among fans that Katie should be the next Bachelorette — we’re not opposed to the idea.)

So what will the drama between Katie and Victoria revolve around? The synopsis for episode 4 below gives you a good sense of that:

Still reeling from Sarah’s sudden departure, Matt fights his tendency to put up walls as his journey continues with the 18 remaining women vying for his heart. Emotions in the house continue to run high, leading to a trash-talking face-off between Victoria and Katie, and even former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams can’t diffuse the drama as things get physical on two group dates. Chelsea takes the opportunity to get real with Matt about her journey to self-love, and Chris Harrison drops a bombshell that will change the course of the season on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For those who didn’t know, Chris’ big surprise is that more women are set to arrive on the show — which, in turn, leads to more drama. Big shock.

Are you rooting for Victoria or Katie on The Bachelor this season?

