NCIS season 18 episode 6 spoilers: Bishop & Torres, trapped together







After tonight’s two-hour extravaganza, it makes sense to want to know what’s coming on NCIS season 18 episode 6 next week. This could represent a different era of the show after the events of “Head of the Snake,” and push us into a spot where the stories are a little more standalone. On the surface, there is nothing about “1mm” that feels connected to what we’re seeing tonight. Could that change after we see these episodes? Sure, but we think that one of the goals next week is to get us out of the past and inch us a little bit closer to the present.

What excites us the most about “1mm” personally is simply this: The opportunity for Bishop and Torres to have themselves a huge story. Based on the full NCIS season 18 episode 6 synopsis below, there is a lot to look forward to:

“1mm” – Following a tip about smuggled weapons, Bishop and Torres engage in a shootout in a former sheriff’s residence that’s now a historical site, only to find themselves locked in abandoned jail cells there, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So clearly, Bishop and Torres are going to be spending a lot of time together — so what does that mean? It could be a chance to explore their feelings, but there is no guarantee of that. If nothing else, they can assess both the case at hand and everything else going on in their lives. If you love Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham’s characters, this is certainly a story worth waiting around for.

