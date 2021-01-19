Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 spoilers: Eddie, Witten, & a conspiracy?







For those of you looking forward to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 on CBS this Friday, here is another reason to be: An exciting storyline featuring Eddie! Vanessa Ray’s character has had some great stories before, but often they are linked directly to Jamie. That’s not necessarily the case this time around.

Instead, the story at the core of “Spilling Secrets” seems to be a topical one related to conspiracies. We’ve all seen over the years how these can take hold and impact the minds of people who are vulnerable; unfortunately, Eddie and her partner Witten could fall victim to this after doing something great. These two should be thought of as heroes, but is someone going to poison that opportunity for them? We’re going to see that play out, and hopefully the record gets set straight over time.

If you do want a few more details all about what to expect now, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Spilling Secrets” – Eddie and her partner, Officer Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), are heralded for their bravery for stopping an active shooter, until a civilian comes forward to accuse them of faking the incident as part of a government conspiracy. Also, Frank pries into a decades-long history of cash payments his father Henry has been making to an unknown recipient, Danny and Baez find themselves in the middle of a fierce sibling rivalry between two brothers as they investigate the murder of the men’s father, and Sean contends with his school locker being vandalized with anti-police sentiment, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What is this, a big Sean story as well? What’s so interesting about this episode is that in between Eddie, Sean, and Henry, three of the most unheralded Blue Bloods characters are all getting some time in the spotlight. It’s not often you get all of that over the course of one hour.

