Snowpiercer renewed for season 3 prior to season 2 premiere







Just in case you needed a reminder that TNT is all-in on the future of Snowpiercer, we have it for you here.

Leading up to the season 2 premiere of the adaptation early next week, the network has officially given a green light to a season 3. This means that there is no reason to worry about the future at any point over the course of the next few months, and the focus can remain very much on the story.

Calling this renewal important feels very much like a gross understatement, given that TNT does not have the huge library of new scripted content that it once did. Remember that it wasn’t that long ago when this was the network of Major Crimes and Rizzoli & Isles — now, it’s ending Animal Kingdom in two seasons and Claws will be coming to a close soon. Snowpiercer at least has another year now and that is encouraging. Our hope is that this season will be able to air at some point in 2022.

The second season of Snowpiercer is setting up already to be so much bigger and bolder than season 1. Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean is going to be around for a major role as Mr. Wilford, in some ways the man who started it all when it comes to the train. We’ll learn a lot more about him, dive into Melanie’s past further, and see some huge decisions made that will alter the lives of some of these passengers forever. If you loved the first season, we have a sense that the story is only going to get stronger from here. This is a series that looks and feels different than almost anything else on TV.

