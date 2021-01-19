All American season 3 premiere posts new ratings highs







While there are a ton of shows out there experiencing ratings declines for a number of reasons, we love to point out the success stories when they come out. With that in mind, we’re here to share a little bit of good news about All American.

Last night’s season 3 premiere for the football drama ended up posting a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over a million viewers, making it the most-watched episode of the series to date in terms of live ratings. This is another reminder that quality is important for building a long-term audience. The success of All American stems from great reviews early on, important subject matter, and then also an exceptional performance over on Netflix. The show’s ability to generate viewers over there is one of the reasons why it was renewed in the first place after season 1. Remember that at that point, All American was considered a bubble show. Now, it’s performing significantly better than a high-profile superhero show like Batwoman.

One of the things that we’re personally left to wonder about here is whether or not All American’s success will cause The CW to shift some of what they’re interested in bringing to the network moving forward. For many years, superhero and science fiction shows were their bread and butter. Now, however, young viewers may be looking for something a little bit more grounded, or more specific towards characters they can directly relate to. All American is a show we hope continues to grow in popularity through the rest of the season, especially as it tackles (pun intended) issues like college recruiting and maybe the path towards stardom in football. There are subjects that are, by and large, still undercovered.

