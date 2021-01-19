The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7: What did Claire learn?







Tonight’s The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7 continued to offer up spotlights on a number of different characters, plus a step forward in Shaun and Lea’s romantic life. Yet, the most-discussed moment may be courtesy of the final seconds, when Claire made a pretty important discovery about Lim: Her wrecked motorcycle.

If you think back to the events of “Lim,” the closing minutes saw the character in a nasty accident. It’s one part of the trauma that she is dealing with and largely internalizing. It’s going to get worse before it gets better, and it is imperative that she finds someone to discuss. Could that someone be Claire? We do think that she is one of the people most capable of having these conversations with for a multitude of reasons. She knows Lim well, and the two also share in a deep level of emotional pain. They are starting to spend more time together, and maybe this will lead to the two of them making a larger leap.

On a different note, we’re not sure what to think about a Claire/Enrique pairing. She did make it clear to him that she was only interested in friendship, and he seemed to hear her. We hope that this stays that way given that it’s still somewhat-soon following the death of Melendez, and we personally just think the character needs more time. It’s also more interesting for her to just make a choice and stick with it — maybe the show allows us to change our mind on this later, but we’d rather just have her find someone new in the future.

For now, Claire’s focus has to be dealing with her personal pain — it’s clear that she is suffering a great deal, and now she knows the extent of what Lim has been going through, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What did you think about The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







