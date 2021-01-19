The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Five more women meet Matt James!







Want to see what’s coming up on The Bachelor episode 4 next week? It feels like we are entering a new era of the show now. Sarah chose to send herself home after going through a lot of drama in the house, and also realizing that she needed to be there for her family, including her ailing father.

With Sarah gone, the competition in a lot of ways resets and a lot of the contestants will start to have more time. Yet, there are still some notorious contestants in the midst, including Victoria. She is partially responsible for causing a lot of drama within the house.

Of course, Victoria isn’t even close to the only problem on Matt James’ season at this point. There are five women who are arriving next week and to the surprise of no one, the women currently there are upset about it. They don’t want to have to deal with any more chaos, and also people taking time away from them. As entertaining as some of this is, shouldn’t we have a love story in here somewhere? Other than maybe Serena P., we didn’t get a whole lot of romance in this episode and we do like to think that is still important to the journey.

Oh, and don’t even get us started on what could be known as escort-gate, where ridiculous accusations start to flood into the house.

