Could Swamp Thing appear on Legends of Tomorrow in the future?







It’s been well-known for a while now that there won’t be a Swamp Thing season 2. The series was first canceled over at DC Universe, and while it did get a chance to air on The CW, that’s not leading into a surprise renewal there. Speaking per Deadline, programming head Mark Pedowitz confirmed that there aren’t any plans to do another full-fledged season of the show there.

Is that a bummer? Sure, mostly because Swamp Thing looked and felt different than almost any other series out there, especially in the superhero vein. Yet, the lack of another season here doesn’t mean that the character is for-sure done. After all, there is at least a slight chance that we could see him coming up over on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in the future. It’s something that Pedowitz is at least open to, though he was far from committal:

It’d be interesting to have Swamp Thing on Legends of Tomorrow, that would be a fun way to do it, but I’m not sure that would happen.

We absolutely do think that this idea would be fun, mostly for the sake of seeing so many different DC characters interact — Swamp Thing is more iconic than a number of characters already aboard the Waverider! Yet, we also do think that Legends shouldn’t just become a place where castoffs from across the Arrowverse ultimately go. We’ve seen elements of that in the past already, and sometimes it doesn’t work right beyond just a few episodes. Then again, we’ve really enjoyed John Constantine on board the ship, especially since he adds a supernatural presence to the show’s time-travel themes.

If Swamp Thing ever did come to Legends of Tomorrow, odds are it wouldn’t be this season. It feels like everyone is already too far along at this point, and Pedowitz isn’t exactly talking as though this is something that will for sure happen.

Would you want to see Swamp Thing on Legends of Tomorrow in the future?

