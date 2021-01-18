Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 3 video: Zoey’s dream drama







Dreams are going to be a focal point of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 3 — so how can the title character make them stop?

In the promo below, you can see Zoey struggling as she tries to figure out what to do about these dreams. Are they starting to drive her crazy? She’s questioning everything, and while she’s been here before tackling a part of herself that just doesn’t make sense, it feels different this time around. It may be due to the ongoing grief she still feels following the death of her father.

When dealing with grief, it’s clear that Zoey has a connection to Simon. The two share tragedy as a part of their life experience, and it makes sense for him to understand what she is going through emotionally. The challenge for Max is understanding this and not feeling altogether threatened by it. The promo below hints that there could be tension over it — Max knows that Simon also has some feelings for her and we get where he’s coming from. He just has to feel secure in what he and Zoey have, even if that is difficult to do at all times.

In pairing Zoey up with Max early on this season, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist did something that not a lot of shows in this genre are altogether willing to — tie up a love triangle fairly on. Of course, herein lies the question: Is everything tied up? Regardless of whether or not Zoey’s relationship status changes, it does feel like the aftereffects of the love triangle is still going to remain. The same goes for Zoey’s grief as a part of her story; this is not going to be something that just goes away.

What do you think is coming on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 3?

