Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? The ‘Almost the Meteor’ waiting game







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? In the event you find yourself wanting an answer to this question, we’ve of course got that in this piece!

Before we get into the specifics here, though, let’s go ahead and hand down a helping of bad news — after all, the series is not back on CBS tonight. So what gives with that? It all has to do with the network airing a live Let’s Make a Deal special as opposed to the legal drama. It’s a bit of an odd choice considering that the rest of the Monday-night lineup is new, but this may just be a move to preserve new episodes for a little while.

Luckily, you aren’t going to be waiting too long to see what’s coming up next, given that All Rise is coming back next week with a story entitled “Almost The Meteor.” This is one that will allow you to see Lola on the other side of her maternity leave — not only that, but it’s also going to give you more of a chance to see Mark do his best to take on a prominent force in law enforcement.

If you haven’t read the full “Almost the Meteor” synopsis yet, check that out below — hopefully, it proves to be worth the wait:

“Almost The Meteor”– While Lola is on maternity leave after going into labor while on the bench, she attempts to participate remotely in Judge Brenner’s special training about brain science and the law. Also, when Luke finds himself opposite Emily on an armed robbery case, he sees an ally in his experiment with restorative justice, and Mark hits another roadblock in his high profile case against a sheriff’s deputy, on ALL RISE, Monday, Jan. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

