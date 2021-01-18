9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The volcanic eruption







Entering 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 2, you’re going to have a chance to see a big story from some of the promos pay off. We’re talking here about the volcanic eruption! Odds are, you saw of the videos involving lava flowing within a pool party — it’s crazy, but this is the sort of stuff that this franchise brings to the table.

So why wasn’t this the focal point in all of the premiere? The only answer we can give you is that this is typically the way in which the franchise does things. Yes, the premiere is going to do a good job setting the stage for a bold, crazy episode 2, one where there is almost sure to be all sorts of crazy stuff from start to finish.

Want to get a few more specifics now on the road ahead? Then we suggest that you take a look at the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

After a volcanic eruption wreaks havoc in Austin, the members of the 126 race to save lives at a college pool party, a family’s mini-golf outing and a woman trapped in her food truck by a horde of scorpions in the all-new “2100°” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 25 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-202) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Before we reach the end of this episode, we’re sure that there will be a chance to get at least resolution on the eruption. The other rescues feel somewhat par for the course stylistically … though a horde of scoprions invading a food truck doesn’t feel anywhere close to normal. The title here probably has something to do with the temperature of the lava — just in case you needed a reminder of the overall sense of danger here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 2?

