Why Is Liv Tyler leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Where is Michelle Blake?

We do have an answer for you within this piece, though it’s not great news for those of you who loved having the Lord of the Rings alum as a series regular. Over the course of the off-season, it was announced that Tyler was departing the 9-1-1 spin-off, a move that is a consequence of the global pandemic. Tyler is based in the UK, and frequent travel between there and the United States during this health crisis was ultimately deemed impossible. She is not the only TV performer to depart her show for pandemic-related reasons; this is just a consequence of where we are in the world right now.

Speaking in a statement to Deadline at the time the news of her exit first came out, here is what show co-creator Tim Minear had to say:

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star … We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

The difference between Tyler’s departure here and Britton’s back on 9-1-1 proper is that Liv was originally supposed to be on for multiple seasons. Given that Connie has returned to the flagship show, it is still possible that Liv could return, as well; we just don’t think it’s going to be in the cards in the near future. The series has set itself up in the short-term with a more-than-worthy new series regular, as played by Gina Torres.

