9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 video: Rob Lowe, cast tease what’s next







Are you ready for the arrival of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2? You’ve waited a long time to see new episodes come on the air but luckily, it airs tonight on Fox! This is a season that will be chaotic, action-packed, dramatic, but luckily also still fun. How they manage to bring all of that in is anyone’s guess, but the writers have found a way to figure it out.

In the video below, you can see Rob Lowe and many other cast members for the series do their part in order to tease what’s coming up, with Lowe specifically mentioning the show’s signature tone. Owen can be an action hero, but at the same time concerned over his hairline. Despite everything that is going on in the real world, multiple cast members do their part to reiterate that the show is bigger and bolder than ever this time around. We even get a customary “everything’s bigger in Texas” for good measure.

Of course, one of the things that we’re the most excited about is seeing how Gina Torres factors into the story. The Firefly and Suits alum will be a new lead paramedic, and she’s coming on after the departure of Liv Tyler.

If you do want to get a few more details on the premiere now, be sure to check out the full synopsis below, if you haven’t seen it already:

The 126 crew responds to a military tank on the loose in downtown Austin and a human pile-up at the roller derby. Meanwhile, new paramedic captain, Tommy Vega, joins the team and Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyneth (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and receives an update on his cancer in the all-new “Back in the Saddle” season premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 18 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-201) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

