All American season 3 premiere video: A Spencer, Olivia mystery







For those of you who have been waiting to see All American season 3 on the air, the good news is here: It’s airing tonight on The CW! It’s senior year for many of the show’s characters, and it’s also clear that many characters are starting to look more towards the future.

With Spencer, he’s trying to do many things at once. He wants to ensure that he leaves a legacy in high school, and that is at least one reason beyond his move back to South Crenshaw High. It’s important for him to be there, and Billy’s also going to be joining him.

Yet, for the sake of the new sneak peek below, the focus is largely on Spencer alongside some of his former teammates. There’s a little bit of competitive banter here, but a reminder that some friendships still remain. Spencer also has them working on some manual labor, which he claims is “important to Liv.” That raises a pretty big question: Where is their relationship at? What happened with the two of them over the summer? The sneak peek doesn’t answer the question, but it certainly sets up a situation where you are left to wonder.

So are we going to find out something more when it comes to Olivia and Spencer in season 3? We have to believe so. If you are looking for more insight on the premiere itself overall, just take a look at the attached synopsis:

SEASON PREMIERE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself on the defense after an interview he gave comes out, upsetting his old teammates and emotions get the best of them. Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) return from tour, but while Coop tries to figure out what happened with Patience (Chelsea Tavares), she tries to learn why Tyrone’s sister is back. Billy (Taye Diggs) is excited for a fresh start at South Crenshaw High, but he must confront something from his past first that could be a roadblock to his success. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star GeffriMaya) struggle with saying goodbye to someone they love. Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#301). Original airdate 1/18/2021.

