9-1-1 season 4 premiere spoilers: Who is Maddie mentoring?







The premiere of 9-1-1 season 4 is going to be airing on Monday night, and we already have a little more insight on Maddie’s story.

In the video below, you can see that Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character has a new role that she is taking on at dispatch — mentor. Specifically, a mentor to Athena’s daughter May. In a sneak peek below (via TVLine), you can see Maddie try to do her best to show May some of the various ins and outs of the job. She also asks her why she is so interested in doing this — wouldn’t she rather be off at college? According to May, not so much given that college right now mostly consists of sitting around and staring at a screen. That’s not exactly her idea of a great time.

Over the course of this episode, we’re excited to get a little bit more insight as to what exactly is going to happen with these two working together — is May going to figure out that this is a perfect career for her? It’s definitely something worth wondering about for the time being.

If you want to get a few more details on what’s ahead tonight, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 4 premiere synopsis below:

When the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building several stories in the air. Maddie must first locate, and then rescue, a trapped cyclist, and Athena helps an agoraphobic woman evacuate her home. Meanwhile, the team adjusts to life as first responders during the pandemic. Bobby worries if Athena is ready for field duty since recovering from her physical and psychological injuries; Chimney takes extreme precautions around a pregnant Maddie; and May begins a surprising new job in the all-new “The New Abnormal” season premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Jan. 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-401) (TV-14 L, V)

