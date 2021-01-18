Peaky Blinders season 6 will be final season, BBC confirms







Entering Peaky Blinders season 6, we’re not sure that the series has ever been more popular than it is right now. Herein comes the irony: We’ve also heard now that this will be the final season on BBC One.

For those who do not know, season 6 of the Cillian Murphy series is currently in production. The pandemic delayed things and yet now, there’s a chance to wrap things up further. Here is some of what creator Steven Knight had to say on the subject in a statement:

“Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

So what form could that be? We wonder if this means a movie could be coming, or if we are looking at something along the lines of a book or some alternative medium. There will be plenty of time, of course, for this to be made clearer.

To go along with this statement, executive producer Caryn Mandabach added the following:

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

There is an interesting bit of irony here in that another show featuring Finn Cole in Animal Kingdom was also announced recently to be ending with season 6. The timing is certainly odd, and Cole is going to have a lot of availability all at once now.

What do you want to see on Peaky Blinders season 6?

Are you sad the show is ending? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







