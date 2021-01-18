Magnum PI season 3 episode 6 promo: A twist with a ransom case







Magnum PI season 3 episode 6 is going to be coming to CBS this Friday, and at the center of it will be an important question. Did Magnum and Higgins make a mistake with their latest client?

The promo below does a good job of laying out the situation that these two characters find themselves in. They’ve been hired by a seemingly-wealthy quiet in order to find his wife. Was she kidnapped? It sure feels like it, given that she is being held ransom for a significantly price. Magnum and Higgins do their best to arrange some sort of meet, but in the process of doing this, there’s one more thing that they are looking for: Proof of life. They want to know that she is okay before they arrange anything.

Here is where things go south, as the kidnapper(s) cuts off communication and Magnum/Higgins are unable to trace their location. Did they recognize that something was awry and killed the client’s wife? It’s possible, and this could lead to Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters being blamed.

With that being said … remember that this show loves to make you think that it’s impossible for the good guys to save the day. That’s not always the case. Why would the kidnappers kill the wife? What would the merit be of cutting off their leverage? Maybe Magnum or Higgins makes this argument, but it remains to be seen if that will matter to their client unless they’re able to prove it.

There is also one more reason to have hope that she is still alive: Magnum PI typically isn’t a depressing show. We have a hard time thinking they’d go in that direction now.

Related News – Be sure to check out more news when it comes to Magnum PI

What do you think is going to be coming on Magnum PI season 3 episode 6?

Do you think there is something more happening here beyond what meets the eye? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments, and remember to stick around to score some further updates when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







