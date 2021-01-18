The Resident season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Is Mina’s visa expiring?







With The Resident season 4 now moving past the pandemic, they are allowing themselves to take on a wide array of different stories. Some of them will about medical cases, but others are a little more personal and meant to catch you by surprise.

For the upcoming February 2 episode entitled “Moving On and Mother Hens,” one of the main focuses is going to be on Mina. We’re going to have a chance to see what happens when she realizes that her visa is about to expire. Is she going to make a bold decision to stay in the country? There’s no denying that she deserves to be there — she’s an exceptional doctor and a light for those who needs her at Chastain. There could be a chance to discuss immigration reform throughout this episode, if the producers so choose.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some other news when it comes to what lies ahead:

The Chastain staff works together to diagnose a mother-daughter pair who both come in with symptoms that make it difficult to determine their conditions. Devon deals with an unexpected visit from his mother and Conrad and Nic try to figure out the best time to tell everyone their big news. Meanwhile, Bell deals with an over-eager fan of his show who ends up needing treatment at Chastain and Mina makes a bold move when she realizes her visa is about to expire in the all-new “Moving On and Mother Hens” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-404) (TV-14 D, L, V)

When it comes to the story for Devon, we imagine that this will be a good chance for him to continue healing after what transpired with his father in the premiere. It’s not going to be easy to come to terms with that loss. How could it be?

