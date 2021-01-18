Family Guy season 19 episode 11 return date hopes over on Fox







After tonight’s episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 19 episode 11 return date over at Fox? We’ll tell you what we know within this piece, with a reminder that things could still be subject to change. After all, we’ve seen that so many times before already!

First and foremost, remember that it didn’t appear like an episode was going to air tonight for a while. This installment came as a surprise, but also one that made a certain degree of sense. Remember that Fox was airing an NFL game tonight, and it absolutely made a good bit of sense in order to ensure that they had some programming on after the fact.

Following this, though, Fox isn’t going to have any of the big-ticket NFL programming in primetime. They’ll have the NFC Championship Game, but that is scheduled for earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl is airing on CBS this year. Because the network understandably doesn’t want to air opposite either one of these things, you’ll be waiting for a while to see Family Guy back on TV. Think in terms of February 14 at the earliest, pending a last-minute surprise. Fox tends to issue press releases a few weeks before their installments come out, so we wouldn’t be shocked if there were details starting to trickle out over the next week and a half about the next new episode.

Rest assured, though, that Family Guy is going to be returning this season. Animated comedies in general are not as impacted by the pandemic, so this show can be produced remotely in a way that still allows for episodes to get done in a reasonable timeframe. They are also produced far in advance, so there is a good bit of lead-up time to account for any changes along the way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Family Guy right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Family Guy season 19 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







