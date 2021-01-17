Tiger episode 3: Is there more of the documentary coming to HBO?







After what you see tonight on HBO, is there a chance at a Tiger episode 3? Is that something to have some expectations for?

Well, let’s go ahead and get this out of the way: Tiger was only meant to be a two-part documentary. There is no part 3, at least for the time being. Is there more that could be explored later on? We suppose, since technically his playing career is not over. This is just the end of the story meant to be told right now, and what a complicated one it is. There are so many different facets to Tiger Woods the golfer, let alone Tiger Woods the human being. This documentary was meant to give you a bigger sense of both.

More so than looking at another documentary about Tiger, what we’re the most curious about is what HBO is going to be doing with their documentary genre in general. Is there going to be a real appetite to bring you a lot more in the way of sports stories? We know The Last Dance did wonders for ESPN when it aired there, and we’re sure that all networks are going to try to tap into the nostalgia and storytelling that is possible here. The challenge is finding the right athlete — there are only so few people the caliber of a Tiger Woods or a Michael Jordan. ESPN has already announced that they are making a Tom Brady documentary, and he probably is the next one that makes a great deal of sense.

Beyond that? We think there’s something to be said for other top-level players like a LeBron James or a Serena Williams, but at a certain point we’d look at athletes who maybe had the most powerful life story or someone who could inspire others.

