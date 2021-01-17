Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 17?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this piece, we’ve got a dose of good and bad news for you.

Let’s start with the bad, mostly because we have to hand some of that down eventually. There is no new episode of the series on HBO this weekend, and it comes at a time when there would certainly be a desire for it. Remember that this is the final Sunday of the Trump Administration, which means that Oliver and his writers could have easily done a look back.

As much of a bummer as this news may be, we also have a chance to hand out now a silver lining: We at least know for sure now when Last Week Tonight is back on the air. The series is back in just under a month on February 14, and it remains to be seen now how much ground the show will be able to cover. We’re not sure that even a three-hour show can fully encapsulate the events of the past several months, as there is so much that could be discussed with Oliver’s mix of news content and comedy. He’ll probably speed through some of it before getting to the most-recent subject matter at hand.

Given that HBO just announced the return date for Last Week Tonight a matter of days ago, we imagine there will be new key art and a few other little teases before too long. With that being said, this is not a show that the network probably feels they need to extensively promote. The most important thing at the moment is that they remind viewers simply of when the series is back on the air, and then they can get the ball rolling.

