NCIS season 18 episode 5 sneak peek: Gibbs scrambles for clues







We’re only two days away now from CBS airing two NCIS season 18 episodes in the same night — and clearly, there’s a lot to be excited about there! Not only do you get a chance to see an exciting McGee/Delilah story in “Sunburn,” but also the action-packed “Head of the Snake.” This is an installment that could very well tie together some of the big Fornell mysteries that we’ve had for the majority of the season.

What do we know about this installment at the moment? Well, entering this installment we know that Fornell will have been in deep cover for months trying to get to the bottom of the drug operation. Yet, it does seem like he’s going to be making some sort of contact now. The sneak peek below features Gibbs asking Kasie to examine some more evidence that Tobias has brought in — this time in the form of a photo Fornell sent over. It may not be much, but it’s enough in order to ensure that it can go through facial recognition. If this can get the team a tiny bit closer to the truth, we think that is very much a positive.

So where do we think that this episode is going to go in the end? The photo above may be from the same scene that we saw in the premiere, so we’re willing to bet that Kasie is able to help Gibbs and the rest of the team get a lead and go from point A to point B. Things are probably going to move quickly in “Head of the Snake,” or at least quicker than we’ve seen for most of this season.

Do you think that Fornell story will be wrapped up on NCIS season 18 episode 5?

