Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5: The search for more Henry hints







We know that there is a Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 airing on Friday night but for now, CBS isn’t sharing too much about it — save, of course, for the promo.

If you didn’t see it on Friday night, this preview suggests that we could be in for one of the most dramatic Henry stories in quite some time. It’s discovered that Len Cariou’s character has been secretly giving money to someone — yet, no one knows who. When Frank confronts him about it, Henry tells him to back off, and this could lead to one of the most intense family-dinner debates that we’ve seen in some time.

One of the things that we’re the most curious about with this story is pretty simple: When are we going to learn more in terms of how Danny and others feel about all of this? Who will convince Henry to open up about what he’s been up to … if he even does? We know that there are some more details that we’re going to hear all about this at some point, and it’s mostly a matter of us being able to read about them. CBS is still keeping up waiting, but we would imagine over the next few days, that will change.

Within this episode, we’re sure that multiple characters will chime in on what Henry is up to — and there will probably also be updates on a few other plotlines, as well. We’d love for there to be something more for the supporting characters like a Baez or a Baker, but we can’t say anything for certain there until we at least see a synopsis.

Given that this episode is entitled “Spilling Secrets,” we have to imagine that at some point, a secret will in fact be spilled.

What do you most want to see unfold when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5?

