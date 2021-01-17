Outlander season 6: How far are producers going to ensure filming is safe?







In case you did not know, we are on the precipice at this point of Outlander season 6 production kicking off — and we have a much better sense as to how that is happening now.

We’ll be the first to admit that over the past few weeks, we’ve had our doubts as to whether or not filming could happen. As a matter of fact, it seemed almost dead in the water due to new regulations brought on by the government of Scotland. Yet, after the fact it was revealed that film/TV productions can be exempt from local stay-at-home orders, and Outlander has seemingly figured out a way to kick off production in as safe a way as they can amidst this crisis.

For more Outlander video discussion, be sure to watch our expectations for what’s to come below! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

So how are they doing it? Let’s just so that that it’s pretty costly. According to the Daily Record in Scotland, producers of the series have spent upwards of 150,000 pounds (or more than $200,000 US dollars) to erect a private testing center at the show’s studio in Cumbernauld. That will allow the cast and crew to be rapid-tested several times a week, and they will need to record a negative test before they are even allowed to work. This goes along with all of the other measures that production has in place, including PPE gear, social distancing, and also contact tracing protocol if the situation requires it.

Here is what one of the aforementioned website’s sources had to say about the production’s plan:

The makers of Outlander are taking no chances and invested heavily in this purpose-built lab. The total bill, including the vast amount of testing, is going to be huge. They’re taking [the virus] very seriously as they not only want to ensure the safety of the cast and crew but they want to ensure there are no filming delays.

The film sector has been allowed to continue because of measures like this, which have been put in place by makers such as Starz, Netflix and Amazon.

All of this is certainly encouraging for Outlander that it will be able to film all of season 6 safely and efficiently. The most important thing is that the studio has plans for any and all situations that arise. We’ve already seen multiple TV productions here in the United States shut down over positive tests, but they were able to restart after short delays thanks to the protocol that was put into place in advance. The hope is that there are no shutdowns at all in Scotland, but you have to be ready for anything. Here’s top hoping that Outlander season 6 can get started soon without any additional setbacks.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







