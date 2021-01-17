Shameless season 11 episode 5 return date: Why the long wait?







In case you haven’t heard the news already, you will be waiting for a little while to check out Shameless season 11 episode 5. We wish that the Showtime drama was on the air tonight, but that’s unfortunately not the case. There is a Shameless: Hall of Shame episode on the app now and the network later tonight, but that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

So why are we waiting for so long to see episode 5 on January 31? It is unusual for Shameless to have multiple hiatuses in a season, but we think that a lot of it has to do solely with the filming schedule. There have been frequent interruptions to production this season, whether they be tied to the holidays or the global pandemic. Filming can only move so fast, and with delays there potentially come delays on Showtime as well. That may be one component to what’s going on here.

Another, meanwhile, may have simply to do with competition that Showtime wants to avoid. Think about it this way — there are major NFL games both this week and next, and when the show comes back, it will be at a time in which there is no football competition. (We should also note that after episode 5, there is another hiatus set on February 7 opposite the Super Bowl. Clearly, Showtime doesn’t want to air opposite that.)

At this point, our hope is that come February 14, we’re going to get back to having new episodes almost every week. It’s hard for Shameless to build momentum when it alternates back and forth between new episodes and Hall of Shame installments, and with this being the final season, we need to properly build up to the series finale. Here’s to hoping that it’s all sorts of epic.

