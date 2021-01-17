Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere: A new era for Tariq?







For the second straight weekend, we’re left to wonder what the future holds for Power Book II: Ghost on Starz. We know we want more stories within this world, but it’s clear that we’re in for a pretty-long wait. We don’t anticipate the premiere airing on Starz until we get around to the fall at the earliest — we’re still waiting for filming news, let alone the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan at some point in the summer.

With this in mind, let’s spend a moment here debating the future for the show’s leading man in Tariq St. Patrick. When looking at the totality of season 1, it’s clear that this was all about tying together the loose ends from season 1. The case of James St. Patrick’s murder is closed, Tasha is in Witness Protection, and Tariq is probably never going to see Tommy again. The only real pseudo loose-end from Power Book I now is 2-Bit, and there’s no guarantee he will be in New York forever.

We think that the season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost is going to focus on Tariq diving into what is his new life. The premiere will likely show him more entrenched in Monet’s operation than ever before, building CourseCorrect while also still establishing closer bonds to Brayden, Diana, and others. He may even have a temporary alliance-of-sorts with Cane based how the season 1 finale wrapped up.

So what challenges will await him? For starters, his decision to murder Jabari has to create waves on-campus. Even if he finds a way to cover it up, Carrie could be suspicious — and that’s without thinking about new threats who could eventually enter the mix. We know that there’s always going to be a power struggle when it comes to the drug empire in New York, and Monet and Lorenzo could have some old enemies who turn up. Then, there’s also Effie — will she end up being a friend or foe for Tariq? We could honestly still see her going either way.

