Finding Alice episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Keeley Hawes, cast?







Following the big premiere tonight, do you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Finding Alice episode 2?

Let’s start off this piece with the following — ITV’s new series starring Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, The Durrells) is set to run for six episodes, and it will air every Sunday. This show is a family drama in a way, and yet also an exploration of grief and the challenges that can come with moving forward. There are also all sorts of dramatic twists that Hawes’ title character will face — take, for example, the arrival of George into the picture. What does it mean?

Given that next week’s episode is only the second, it’s going to take a little bit of time to get answers to all of Alice’s questions. As a matter of fact, we think we’re only going to get more of them before closure starts to enter the equation.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the Finding Alice episode 2 synopsis below, but also note that there are some spoilers within:

Meeting George (George Webster) leaves Alice shaken. He does look like Harry, but why didn’t he show up when Harry was alive? Before Alice (Keeley Hawes) can deal with that revelation, first she must arrange a funeral for the man she loved. Alice can’t bear the thought of Harry in a graveyard and finds herself at loggerheads with Minnie (Gemma Jones) and Gerry (Kenneth Cranham) over what Harry would have wanted.

Meanwhile the police continue to look for an unidentified witness captured on the CCTV of Harry’s fall. Alice and Charlotte (Isabella Pappas) decide to take matters into their own hands and come up with a plan to bury Harry at home. But Gerry detests the idea. He reminds Alice that they still need to sell the house to pay off the inheritance tax – and no one’s going to buy it with a fresh grave in the garden!

Alice ploughs on regardless, enlisting Nathan (Rhashan Stone) and his bereavement group to help with her unconventional plans. Despite all the obstacles the home burial is a success, but Charlotte drops a bombshell which leaves Alice with even more unanswered questions.

Will this show prove to be a huge success for ITV? That remains to be seen, but Hawes does have two recent hits on her hands. We like to think that this is good for something.

