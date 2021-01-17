The Serpent episode 5 spoilers: The ‘waiting game’ for Charles







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on The Serpent episode 5? Go ahead and prepare yourself for another dramatic situation involving Charles. We know that the police are getting closer and closer to taking his down, but are we quite there yet?

At the moment, we’re at a point where things are only going to escalate — it’s hard to imagine any other situation taking place. We’re past the halfway point in the season now and with that in mind, we’re entering a different era of Charles’ spree. This show has been able to showcase the psychology of a killer so terrible, in addition to those who he spent a great deal of time with. We’ve seen a lot of who he was and what he was capable of, and now, we think we have to look further into what it takes in order to defeat him. Consider this to be a launching-off point for more.

If you want a few more details, we suggest that you check out the full The Serpent episode 5 synopsis with some other news on what’s ahead:

With the police operation pending, a nervous waiting game ensues for Charles (Tahar Rahim), Marie-Andrée (Jenna Coleman) and Ajay (Amesh Edireweera) to return to Kanit House. But is Charles one step ahead of the situation?

Later, as a clock ticks down, Herman (Billy Howle) and Charles are locked in an exhausting battle of wits.

Before the end of this episode, we’ll see if this “battle of wits” truly winds down, but the waiting-game description may be best at the moment. Chasing a criminal like Charles is almost a game of chess; you make one move, and you hope it’s the right one to ensure that he cannot overtake you. It’s a near-impossible thing to figure out properly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Serpent episode 5?

