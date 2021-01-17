Your Honor episode 8 return date, early spoilers: Michael’s deadline







Want to know the Your Honor episode 8 return date following this weekend’s new episode? We’ve got that for you within — and of course a few other details on what you can expect to see.

Before we go any further here, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode airing next week. It would’ve been nice to have that, but for some reason (perhaps due to the NFL playoffs?), Showtime is opting to hold out on the next installment of the Bryan Cranston series. It will be airing on January 31, so at least this won’t be a substantially-long hiatus that you have to deal with. It coincides in this case with Shameless, which is also off the air next week but will return on that same day.

So what can you expect on episode 8? For starters, Cranston’s Michael is going to find the pressure amplified when it comes to Carlo and the trial. Is he doing enough to follow orders? Is it looking too much like a conviction is going to happen? A part of his operation-of-sorts could be falling apart, and it leads to him being handed a deadline. Michael speaks in the promo about paranoia setting in, and while he may be speaking more in general terms, it is pretty clear at this point that it can also apply to himself.

At this point, you have to prepare for the walls to start closing in even further. There are only a few episodes left, and within that, there’s a chance that Michael won’t be able to avoid a disastrous fate. This is the situation you’ve all been likely waiting for from the start — with his particular occupation, there was no way that this show was going to end in anything other than chaos.

