Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Looking to season 2 filming







Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’re looking to (of course) answer that question, and then also look a little bit more to the future.

First things first, though, let’s go ahead and answer the first question: There is no new episode of the series airing on the network this weekend. Two weeks ago we had the season 1 finale and alas, that’s it for the time being. We are going to have a chance to see more installments eventually, but all signs point to us having to wait for a good while.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on the finale below! Once you do check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional updates! You can also check out our playlist to ensure you don’t miss any info.

With that waiting in mind, let’s have a discussion at the moment when it comes to filming. We have yet to see anything official when it comes to production being 100% underway on new episodes, but we anticipate it starting soon depending on the global pandemic and health/safety protocols. We know that there’s been a lot of work done behind-the-scenes on new episodes, but there’s a difference between that and cameras rolling in the New York area.

If filming is able to start before too long, then it’s fair to imagine that we’ll see the show premiere in late 2021/early 2022. Granted, some of this may depend heavily on whatever Starz wants to do themselves. Remember that they’ve got Power Book III: Raising Kanan set to premiere this summer, and there is also Power Book IV: Force in the works (though we haven’t gotten any indication as to when filming will start).

