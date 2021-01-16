Animal Kingdom season 5: Star on show ending with season 6







In case you didn’t hear the news from earlier this week, we have to prepare now for the end of Animal Kingdom. The TNT series is officially set to premiere this summer, but the even-bigger news is that there are only two more seasons left. Season 6 is poised to be the final one on the network, and with filming on those episodes starting soon, the end will be here before long for some of the cast and crew.

For a number of these actors, doing Animal Kingdom has been nothing short of a wonderful journey. It’s allowed them to test new skills, make new friends, and develop a devoted following on one of TV’s most-underrated shows. One of those actors is Shawn Hatosy, who plays Pope and has also directed behind the scenes. In a post on Twitter, he acknowledged the upcoming end of the series with the following message:

Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don’t be sad, 26 episodes left! That’s like a thousand hours … see you this summer for season 5!!!

It is that opportunity to have a proper ending that is the most exciting to us. The reality here to us is that there are so many shows that get canceled before they should, and six seasons is a pretty-long run for cable TV these days. We’re bummed that an end is coming, but grateful over the run we’ve had so far.

