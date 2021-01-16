Prodigal Son season 2 promo looks to episode 2, Catherine Zeta-Jones







Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2 is going to arrive on Fox this Tuesday, and in a lot of ways, it’s picking up where the premiere left off. Malcolm Bright has new mysteries to solve, but he also has to contend with some major issues from the past. Take, for example, how long he can keep Aisnley’s big kill a secret. Will he expose it? What role will Martin have in all of it? The promo below suggests that all sorts of craziness is coming.

Of course, there is also still the threat that Martin himself eventually escapes and causes more chaos out in the real world. That’s one of the looming threats on the show, and we’ll be the first to admit that we’re surprised that the series has kept Michael Sheen’s character in prison for as long as they have, mostly because there are so many possibilities for what he could do on the outside. Yet, the show has done a great job when it comes to amping up some of the tension. They’ve established some legitimate fear when it comes to what could happen in the event he ever got out, and they are using that fear as a main attribute in their storytelling.

For those wondering about the Catherine Zeta-Jones tease at the end of the promo, we are expecting her to show up a little bit later in the season. If you go into this season expecting to see her soon, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. She’s going to do some work alongside Sheen, so those of you expecting two awesome performers going toe-to-toe will not be disappointed.

All in all, we’re more than excited to see where Prodigal Son is going to go from here.

