Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? What is the show planning?

Let’s go ahead and kick this article off now with the bad news: Unfortunately, we’re still in the midst of a long hiatus here. There is no installment on the network tonight, and beyond just that, there is still no confirmed return date. We’re not altogether sure at this point why we’re in the midst of such a long wait for the show’s return, especially with inauguration day arriving on January 20.

We’ve known for a while now that the late-night sketch show would not be coming back during the Donald Trump Presidency; that has been clear for a while now. What’s been a little clear, however, is how long they would wait into the Joe Biden Presidency to come back. We thought next Saturday would be a suitable return, but with there no announcement of a host at the moment, we’re starting to think that January 30 may be a more reasonable estimate. We could have a handful of episodes in late January/early February, and then another break.

One other thing we are wondering about right now is if the show is trying to work its way through one of the harder parts of the pandemic this winter before starting to get back on the air. We don’t think that the cast is going to be vaccinated before the end of the season, but the current surge in parts of the country could start to quiet down in the weeks ahead if we’re lucky. It may not be as bad in New York as it is in Los Angeles, but we have to wonder if this is a consideration as to why we aren’t getting an announcement of new episodes.

Hopefully, there will be at least something more revealed on the next SNL over the course of the next few hours. We’ll have to wait and see on that…

