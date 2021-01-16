Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 preview: Who is Henry Reagan paying?







We know that Blue Bloods did not bring you a new episode on CBS tonight, but there is good news to report: More will be coming soon! Season 11 episode 5 is slated to air on the network in just seven days’ time.

Luckily, the end of tonight’s repeat episode did contain some sort of promo for what is coming up next. We knew in advance that the title for episode 5 was “Spilling Secrets,” and it actually turns out that the secret in question is tied to Henry Reagan! All this time, Frank Reagan’s father has been making secret payments to someone, and it’s not entirely clear who that is. Not just that, but he’s also not being altogether open about it when pressed for information.

There are a couple of different ways to look at this issue. Is it possible that Henry is being blackmailed by someone? Sure, but that would mean given his retirement that he’s likely been blackmailed for a pretty long time, and that’s an awfully dark story for the patriarch of the entire Regan family. Another possibility is that Henry may just be trying to help someone, but is doing his part to keep it private. Maybe the person he is helping doesn’t want to be known.

No matter, it feels already like episode 5 could be one of the biggest episodes for Len Cariou we’ve seen in a really long time. For everyone out there rooting for a spotlight story, this should be it! We know that there are likely to be some other major plotlines, as well, and we hope to get more information on that in due time.

Related News– Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now, including more discussion on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







