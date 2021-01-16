The Chi season 4 spoilers: The latest series-regular promotion







We know that The Chi season 4 is going to be coming up eventually on Showtime — and yet, we’re still left with questions. What is the story going to be from here? There are a lot of plotlines that can still be explored, and it’s all going to come down to what the writers decide.

For the sake of this article, though, we can at least tell you this: You are going to be seeing a lot more Trig. According to a new report from Deadline, Luke James has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season. Trig is Jake’s older brother, but the two haven’t exactly had the easiest past. Their relationship is going to need a lot of repair.

Yet, there is still plenty of time to see some of that play out. More than anything else, we’d say that The Chi is a show about struggle and the battle to overcome it. This is a world where almost nothing is given, and characters have to do anything and everything that they can in order to make it to the other side.

Hopefully, there will be a chance to see season 4 premiere in the late summer or fall — with the current pandemic, we take nothing for granted. If we’re lucky, Showtime could release more news in the spring … but it may still take some time. We’d just like to see some positive things happen for a few characters after some of the death and trauma of season 3. Time will tell there, but at least with this promotion, you don’t have to worry about Trig going anywhere. This also ensures that storylines around him, Imani, and Jake remain a focus on the series for some time to come.

