Law & Order: SVU season 22: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni reunite







These are exciting times within the world of Law & Order: SVU, and we say that for one simple reason: Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay! We’ve known for a while that the two would be reuniting, as Meloni has his upcoming Organized Crime spin-off and the two were recently a part of the same SVU table read.

Now, we’ve got more apparent confirmation that the two are back working together — after all, they are taking photos within the same frame, and it certainly feels like they may be in costume for at least one of them. Both Meloni and Hargitay have shared images on their official Instagram pages, with each one noting that they’re in their own way a little bit “closer” to the big reunion happening. If nothing else, we’re a little closer to the episode actually airing.

For the time being, NBC has not released an air date or any official details about the reunion, but we’ll got out on a limb and say it’d sure be nice to have this in February sweeps. That would also the network the perfect opportunity to properly promote Organized Crime, as well. That is a show that we’re especially excited to see, given that it’s an interesting evolution to the franchise and also a chance to get a significant update on where Stabler now is in his life. It’s not as though life stood still in all of the years that he was separated from the SVU team.

No matter the story, it’s just nice to see these two actors back together again — there are few opportunities anymore to see a relationship that goes back decades on TV.

What do you want to see for Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni on Law & Order: SVU season 22?

