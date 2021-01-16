MacGyver: Is Jack Dalton really dead? Season 5 episode 5 chatter







Tonight’s MacGyver season 5 episode 5 opened in a way that was far more emotional than we expected. In the opening minutes, it was revealed that Jack Dalton was dead. There was a military funeral for the character, and tributes from several people within the Team Phoenix crew. Other than Russ Taylor, every person on the show (including Desi) had a connection to him.

So how did Jack die? Supposedly, it was a part of the long-term effort to take down Tiberius Kovacks, the character who he took off to chase in the first place. We never did see a body in the opening minutes, but we didn’t make too much of that — instead, we tied it more into the fact that George Eads wasn’t returning to the show and there was no way to show it.

From there, the show quickly moved on to the mourning — we moved over to the pizza parlor, a place that had a great deal of emotional significance for Riley and Jack. They shared many memories there over the years, long before the start of the show itself.

It was after this scene, though, that the true drama began courtesy of a postcard, one that was crafted before Jack’s death, and one that served as an opportunity for Mac and the entire Phoenix Foundation to get their own version of justice.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the series, including more details on the future

What do you think about MacGyver seemingly killing off Jack Dalton?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







