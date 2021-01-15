American Gods season 3 episode 2 sneak peek: Shadow needs a car







Are you ready to check out American Gods season 3 episode 2? There is another episode airing on Starz this weekend, and Shadow is ready to take a journey.

This time around, the journey is off to Chicago where a number of Old Gods will be meeting. As you would imagine, nothing will go as expected as Wednesday clashes and converses with faces old and new. The synopsis below gives you a slight sense of some of that:

Shadow explores his oddly welcoming new town before heading to Chicago for a gathering of the Old Gods on Koliada, an ancient Slavic festival. At the Koliada, Wednesday reconnects with his oldest friend, and Salim mourns the unexpected end of his relationship with The Jinn. Shadow returns to Lakeside to find the town rocked by the disappearance of a teenage girl — and discover that he himself is a suspect.

Meanwhile, the sneak peek for episode 3 gives you a more panoramic look at Lela Loren’s new character of Marguerite Olsen, plus also the dynamic that she is forming right away with Shadow. This scene takes place prior to his journey to Chicago, and the focus here is simple: Shadow needs a set of wheels. Olsen is not altogether keen to help him at first, but after learning that Shadow is only interested in renting a car, she seems a little more intent to give it to him — for a cost, of course.

Since we know from that synopsis that Shadow will be coming back to Lakeside, this is far from his only encounter with Marguerite. Yet, the question remains — is he really going to bring the car back just like he rented it? Time will tell. This relationship will be important in this episode, and it goes along with the tumultuous ones that Shadow already has.

Just like you would imagine with American Gods, Shadow is going to have a lot on his plate — that’s not slowing down in the near future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Gods right now

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to American Gods season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







