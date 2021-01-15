Lucifer season 6 episode 9 title spoilers: Prepare to get emotional…







We’ve had a feeling for a good 24 hours now to get confirmation on the Lucifer season 6 episode 9 title — and rest assured, it does not disappoint. Just seeing it pulls out every possible emotion we’ve got.

In a post on Twitter, the show’s official writers room makes it clear that this is an episode entitled “Goodbye, Lucifer” — which was heavily speculated by a lot of us online. This is the penultimate episode of the series, and it was clear that there would need to be something very-much important that happened over the course of the hour in order for it to set up the series finale. Is this setting up the departure of Tom Ellis’ character, whether it be from Los Angeles or from Earth altogether? Is either thing possible? We cannot rule it out, but it’s also possible that the title is somewhat meta — for example, a chance for all of us to start preparing a goodbye of our own.

The writers are careful to note that episode writer Chris Rafferty “wants you all to know that he’s looking out for your hearts.” We take that as a slight bit of solace that this episode is not meant to shatter everyone into a million pieces. We’ll have to wait and see on that, but we’ve long felt like Lucifer may have at least a reasonably-happy ending. We don’t foresee any real reason to dive headfirst into total sadness at the end of the series.

What do you want to see on the totality of Lucifer season 6?

Who will be saying “goodbye” in #Lucifer’s second-to-last episode? You have 17 eps to go before finding out, and you better believe @Chris_Rafferty is bringing the feels. But don’t worry — he wants you all to know that he’s looking out for your hearts ❤️ #youreinsafehands pic.twitter.com/ZuUu63cI5v — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 15, 2021

