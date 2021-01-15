Magnum PI season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A shocking twist to a case







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Magnum PI season 3 episode 6 when it airs on CBS next week? Prepare now for “Tell No One,” an installment that may prove to be rather different from any other you’ve seen as of late.

What do we know about it in advance of tonight’s episode 5? For starters, this is a story that will show what happens when a case goes really awry. We’ve seen various cases and missions for the team that have had unforeseen consequences, but they are usually issues that the whole group can eventually get past. In this instance, we’re not sure that anything is going to come to pass altogether easy.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming up:

“Tell No One” – When a wealthy man hires Magnum and Higgins to find his missing wife, they are stunned when a tragedy occurs as a result of their investigation. Also, Kumu’s suspicion of her step-daughter’s boyfriend creates a divide with her and Kumu’s new relationship, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is going to prove to be a big one for a lot of different characters, and in a way, it’s exciting that we have a big spotlight for Kumu twice in three weeks. That’s not something that we don’t often tend to get with this sort of regularity.

As for the photo at the top of this article, we think that this is mostly indicative of the sort of stakes and struggles we’re going to be seeing the whole Magnum PI team take on over the course of the whole episode. Rest assured, we’re excited to see what transpires.

