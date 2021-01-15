WandaVision episode 3 air date; what can you expect?







Want to know when WandaVision episode 3 is poised to arrive on Disney+, or at least get a sense of what is coming next? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to offer up some context.

The first thing that we should know is that like The Mandalorian, the streaming service is opting by and large for a weekly rollout here. They are not trying to give you all of the episodes at once and we understand why. It’s a way in order to ensure that viewers remain constantly on edge about what is coming up, and it’s also going to give the show a chance to breathe. A part of the problem with binge-watching is that it often goes in one ear and out the other; it’s harder to keep people talking about the show for a long period of time.

WandaVision episode 3 will therefore arrive on Disney+ next Friday, and one of the things we’re the most curious about is how many answers the show is going to give you. There were a couple of mysteries introduced within the first couple of episodes that need to be furthered along, from a pregnancy to the relationship between WandaVision and some of its “viewers.” The sitcom premise has an underlying darkness, and there are likely explanations coming to various question marks including Vision’s own existence. Also, just how much control does Wanda really have over her total environment?

In terms of the setting, all signs point to us shifting to a 1970’s setting moving forward, and there are likely going to be more sitcom tropes that are presented and skewed along the way. While there is a larger overall story that will be told, WandaVision is just as much a tribute to television itself. It’s a love-letter to the past several decades of entertainment that we’ve seen, though it also hopes to be so much more.

No matter what happens next, this show is clearly one of the most high-concept entries we’ve ever seen in the MCU. We just have to wait and see if the series ultimately sticks the landing.

What do you want to see when it comes to WandaVision episode 3?

