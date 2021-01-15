The Orville season 3: A behind-the-scenes look at the wardrobe







We know that The Orville season 3 is going to arrive on Hulu eventually, but it’s been a rather-long wait already to see it. Has any show in recent memory had as crazy of a journey? Think about it — the show moved from Fox to Hulu, suffered a longer-than-most pandemic delay, and then recently had another one due to a spike in virus cases. It’s already been a couple of years since the premiere of season 2, and we’re many months away at least from the start of season 3.

What we’re trying to tell you here is rather simple: We’ll take whatever look behind the scenes we possibly can. Take, for example, the latest post from the show’s official Twitter (thanks to editor/co-producer Tom Costantino). It’s a look at some of the costumes that are a part of the show — sure, there aren’t too many surprises here, but sometimes it’s just comforting to get a dose of the familiar.

So why are there so few plot details out there on The Orville season 3 at the moment? A lot of it has to do with the simple fact that this show is notoriously secretive. They often do not tend to give a lot of details away in advance, as they like the stories and the sense of imagination to be paramount. We don’t foresee that changing now, and he ultimately hope that it doesn’t. This is a show that revels in its element of surprise … we just hope that we get some sort of news about a possible premiere date soon.

Season 3 wardrobe is ready to go. Which uniform would you be proud to wear? #TheOrville | Photo credit: @TomCostantino pic.twitter.com/kHtOkvRXTm — The Orville (@TheOrville) January 15, 2021

