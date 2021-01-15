The Oval season 2 premiere date, special time revealed by BET







For everyone out there eager to see some political drama of the fictional variety (we’ve certainly had plenty in the real world), The Oval season 2 will be here to help this February.

Today, BET confirmed that the Tyler Perry-produced drama is going to air starting on Tuesday, February 16 at a special time at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Note that following its premiere, it will shift over on February 23 to its typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. The Oval holds the distinction of being one of the first series to be shot amidst the ongoing global pandemic, as it filmed within a bubble environment at Perry’s Atlanta studio where cast and crew members were quarantined and tested prior to the start of production. This is a model that was used by another Perry series in Sistas, and both produced a high volume of episodes in a very short period of time.

The cast of The Oval includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, and many more, and we’re sure that season 2 is going to look to amplify the craziness that we saw near the end of season 1. Will there be limitations brought on by the pandemic? Certainly, since there are only so many locations that could be used and we’re sure there won’t be an abundance of extras. Yet, Perry is a master of stage-plays and there will probably be more of an element of this to the season than ever before.

Ultimately, we have a feeling that The Oval will continue to be successful no matter how it was shot or produced. It’s just hard to imagine anything otherwise when you consider Perry’s name behind the scenes here.

