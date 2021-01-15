Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 2021 return date confirmed at HBO







If you have been eagerly awaiting the return of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in 2021, rest assured you’re not alone. A lot has happened since the HBO host went off the air, to the point where we almost wondered if the network was going to magically conjure up an early return for the show.

Yet, Last Week Tonight has a long-established tradition of airing from February until November, and that is a pattern that is continuing now. Today, HBO confirmed that the premiere for season 8 will air on Sunday, February 14. As of right now it is listed as premiering at 11:00 p.m. Eastern, but we know that there is always a chance that this could shift a minute or two depending on other programming that the network has.

Of course, one of the largest questions we have right now is how much John Oliver is going to look to the past. Will he address the attack on the Capitol or Donald Trump’s second impeachment? They may come up, but how much he dives into them could depend on how many headlines they are generating at this point a month from now. It’s almost impossible to predict where things will be in mid-February, mostly because it was almost impossible to predict in mid-December where we are right now.

No matter the subject matter, we’re sure that Last Week Tonight as a show won’t change too dramatically from what it was for the bulk of 2020. The only big question we wonder is whether or not Oliver will return to the “void” that he used to record his show during quarantine. We do think the end of last season set up a return to the studio, but it all comes down to safety, the vaccine, and of course also what he and his staff feels is right.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Last Week Tonight

What do you most want to see from Last Week Tonight in 2021?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







