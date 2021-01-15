





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you are entering this article looking for an answer to that question, rest assured that we’ve got it!

Of course, we can’t say that the answer we’ve got will make a lot of people out there altogether happy. While there are new episodes of other shows including Magnum PI and MacGyver, the Tom Selleck series is on a one-week break. There is an episode coming entitled “Spilling Secrets” next week, but for whatever reason CBS is holding off on something new for January 15.

So what do we know about “Spilling Secrets”? It is the fifth episode of season 11, but save from that the network is taking their time to release further details. We do anticipate that a first-look promo will be out there as early as tonight, though Blue Bloods does not have a tendency to release a whole lot of information in advance within these videos. They often showcase just one or two of the central storylines.

So what is coming beyond season 11 episode 5? Well, more of an off-and-on scheduling pattern. There is no new episode currently scheduled for Friday, January 29, but the first week of February there will be one on February 5. Because we are so far away from that installment airing, though, there is no episode title at the moment. In general, though, we would advise you to be cautious when it comes to a lot of these upcoming air dates. Everything is subject to change, especially in an era where things change so quickly in between the news, the ongoing health crisis, and production. If we hear anything different, we will of course come back with a few more updates.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







