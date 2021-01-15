





Clearly, the folks over at MacGyver want us immensely worried about Jack Dalton’s fate entering season 5 episode 5. Is the character dead? That is something that we’re going to break down within this particular piece.

Let’s kick things off here with the following: We can’t say with 100% certainty that George Eads’ character (who departed back in season 3) is dead in tonight’s episode. Yet, the sneak peeks that are out there have us immensely concerned. The first preview below, after all, features MacGyver busting into Jack’s safe and he is nowhere to be seen. It’s clear that Team Phoenix doesn’t have any way to contact him. Meanwhile, it’s clear from the second sneak peek that Jack has been spreading the news about MacGyver in some shape or form — Mac’s clearly got some name-recognition with the person he is interrogating.

We think there are a couple of possibilities here as to what’s going on. Jack may have died doing a mission and passed along enough info for Mac and the rest of the team to avenge him — meanwhile, it is also possible that Jack may have either faked his own death or is just captured somewhere. The writers may have constructed something where the character could still return down the road. The only reason to kill him is if they wanted to create high stakes for this episode and they knew that Eads was never coming back — otherwise, isn’t it all right to leave the door open? We don’t think that anyone out there realistically thinks that Jack is going to be appearing anytime soon, but it’s nice to imagine that he could return eventually if Eads choosing to and there is the right story.

Ultimately, we’re concerned — but we’ll see what happens when tonight’s episode airs in full. You’re going to want to watch this one live.

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series.

