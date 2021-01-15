NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama confirms filming return







In case you did not hear the news recently, NCIS season 18 production is back underway! While many shows in the greater Los Angeles Area are still shut down due to the spike in virus cases, a handful of others started back up this week. This includes the Mark Harmon series, which has a wide array of health and safety protocols in place.

Want to get some more news when it comes to NCIS in video form? Then check out our take on the most-recent episode below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming up…

In a new post on his official Instagram Stories, star Wilmer Valderrama confirmed himself that the cast and crew are back to work, and he was also quick to note that everyone is following proper protocols and being as safe as safe can be. We know that a lot of this includes frequent mask-wearing plus also social distancing, regular testing, and also ensuring that crew members work separately as often as they possibly can. It makes for a very different environment, but work can still get done in this unusual circumstances.

NCIS will return to air new episodes starting on Tuesday, and we know that for Wilmer, there is some big stuff coming. The January 26 episode in particular will be huge for Torres and Bishop, as the two characters find themselves separated from the rest of the team and in a dangerous spot. That may only scratch the surface for some of the stuff coming in the late winter/early spring.

In general, we wish the NCIS cast and crew the best in their filming, and we hope they continue to stay safe!

Related News – Be sure to get some more details on NCIS, including scoop on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 moving forward?

Are you happy that filming is back underway? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and remember to also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







