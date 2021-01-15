Magnum PI season 3 episode 5 sneak peek: Is Magnum jealous of Ethan?







Friday night’s Magnum PI season 3 episode 5 is going to contain a story a lot of us ultimately saw coming the moment Ethan was introduced. Sooner or later, we had a feeling that Thomas Magnum was going to feel like he’d overstayed his welcome, and we are officially at that point.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Ethan voice some concerns to Higgins that Magnum is not his biggest fan, and she does her best in order to ease some of those concerns. With that being said, we’re not sure that it worked all that well. To go along with this, we also see Magnum talking with TC and Shammy, where he indicates that he’s not all that excited about Ethan being around and seems to be getting less so with each passing day.

So why can’t he get on board? Magnum claims that it’s because Ethan’s apparently not good enough for Higgins, a comment that surprises the other guys for a couple of different reasons. For starters, Magnum was initially happy for her having a relationship; also, Ethan is a successful doctor with plenty of money to his name. What’s the problem? He claims that it’s not right that he’s dating a former patient and that it crosses ethical boundaries — there are even statistics he cites!

We could get into whether or not Magnum is right to feel this way, but ultimately it doesn’t matter in terms of his character — the fact that he went as far as to look up numbers about doctor/patient relationships speaks to there being another issue on his mind. Either he’s jealous of Ethan taking away Higgins’ time and upsetting his partnership, or he’s jealous because he has feelings for Juliet himself. As for what the true reason is, maybe that will get clearer as the episode gets further and further in.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 5?

