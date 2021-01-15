Last Man Standing season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Jen Again’







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Last Man Standing season 9 episode 4? The title in a way speaks for itself: “Jen Again.” The character hasn’t been around for all of season 9 so far, which makes sense given how she was first introduced.

Yet, we’ve known for a while that Krista Marie Yu was still a series regular on the show, meaning that there are a lot of stories planned for the character. You’ll start to see at least some of those play out throughout this half-hour, in addition to more story about Ryan’s career aspirations.

For a few specifics, check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 4 synopsis below:

Mike surprises Vanessa with a visit from Jen that might last longer than she expected. Meanwhile, Ryan’s asks Chuck for advice to impress his new corporate boss on the golf course in the all-new “Jen Again” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 21 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-905) (TV-PG D, L, V)

One of the things that is so interesting about Jen in this episode is that there is so much room for the writers to be creative here. This is a character who has been out in the world in a way, and she could be coming back to the Baxters with a wide array of experiences and a very different perspective than anything that they have.

By the end of this half-hour, we do at least think we’ll understand how Krista Marie Yu will factor into the rest of the season. We certainly hope that we’ll get some more of other returning characters before the series comes to a close, as well. What we’re fortunate to know at the moment is that there is still a lot of time left over the next few months, even with some production shutdowns in Los Angeles County.

